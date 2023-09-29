IG Islamabad issued transfer, posting orders of 4 SSPs  

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has issued transfer and posting orders of our senior police officers, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

A notification number 43484-99/E(G) has also been issued by the AIG/ Establishment for IGP Islamabad in this regard, he added. According to him, IG Islamabad transfered Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) SSP Syed Mustafa Tanvir (PSP/BS-19) and appointed him as SSP Headquarters. Muhammad Sarfraz Virk (PSP/BS-18), who was serving as SSP/ Logistics with additional charge of AIG/ Investigation and Compliants, replaced Syed Mustafa Tanvir as new CTO Islamabad, he said. He added AIG General and Development (In Ops) Muhammad Arsalan Shehbaz (PSP/BS-18) was transfered and posted as DPO City by the capital city police chief. Hassan Jahangir (PSP/BS-18), the DPO City, has also been transfered by the IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and appointed him as AIG/ General and Development (In Ops). All the newly appointed police officers have assumed their charge, according to police spokesman.