IGP reviews security arrangements for celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE - Upon his return from China visit IG Punjab Thursday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)at the Central Police Office, all the RPOs, CPOs, DPOs of the province participated in the meeting through video link. Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, while giving a briefing about the security arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), said that on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Na­bi (PBUH), 1281 mahafil and 2510 rallies/processions will be held across the province, including Lahore. More than 46,000 security Officers and officials will perform security duties. 267 processions and 250 Milad gatherings will be held in the provincial capital La­hore on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him), for the security of which more than 10 thousand officers, officials and volunteers will perform security duties. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to ensure fool-proof measures for the security of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations and pro­cessions across the province. Dr. Usman Anwar said fool-proof security arrangements should be made as per the SOPs issued for A, B and C categories processions and rallies. IG Punjab directed that with the help of Safe City cameras in various cities, including Lahore and others security of the rallies should be monitored.