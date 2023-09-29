'Important' political figures join PPP after meeting Zardari

A number of “important personalities” announced their decision to the People's Party (PPP) during a meeting with Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Those who announced their decision to join the PPP included Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members Mustansar Jabbar Manj from Gujranwala and Chaudhry Rizwan from Sheikhupura.

Ex-president Zardari welcomed Manj and Rizwan in the PPP.

PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed, Afnan Sadiq Lone, Faisal Mir and Mian Nauman Yusuf attended the meeting.

Later, former MNA and former member of District Council Layyah, Sardar Ghulam Fareed Mirani, union council Chairman Hashim Khan, Amir Muhammad Khan and Syed Mehdi Hussain Gilani, son of former MPA Syed Fazal Gilani, joined the PPP.

South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Abdul Qadir Shaheen, Layyah district General Secretary Shafiq Ahmad Khan and PPP ticket holder from NA 182 Ramzan Jat Bhalar were present during the meeting.