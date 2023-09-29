Friday, September 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

'Important' political figures join PPP after meeting Zardari

'Important' political figures join PPP after meeting Zardari
Web Desk
1:42 PM | September 29, 2023
National

A number of “important personalities” announced their decision to the People's Party (PPP) during a meeting with Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Those who announced their decision to join the PPP included Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members Mustansar Jabbar Manj from Gujranwala and Chaudhry Rizwan from Sheikhupura.

Ex-president Zardari welcomed Manj and Rizwan in the PPP.

PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed, Afnan Sadiq Lone, Faisal Mir and Mian Nauman Yusuf attended the meeting.

Later, former MNA and former member of District Council Layyah, Sardar Ghulam Fareed Mirani, union council Chairman Hashim Khan, Amir Muhammad Khan and Syed Mehdi Hussain Gilani, son of former MPA Syed Fazal Gilani, joined the PPP.

South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Abdul Qadir Shaheen, Layyah district General Secretary Shafiq Ahmad Khan and PPP ticket holder from NA 182 Ramzan Jat Bhalar were present during the meeting.

Pak school awarded two UNESCO awards

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023