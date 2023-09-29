Friday, September 29, 2023
Indian brutalities in IIOJK unacceptable: UK MP

Indian brutalities in IIOJK unacceptable: UK MP
MATEEN HAIDER
September 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  President Dr Arif Alvi and members of the United Kìngdom’s Parliament have expressed deep con­cern over the human rights violations in the Indi­an Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (lIOJK) and the persecution of the minorities in India, and urged the world to put pressure on India to stop its human rights abuses in IIOJK. This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and a delegation of the members of the British Par­liament and the representatives of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK).

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

