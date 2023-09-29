Jazz inaugurates state-of-the-art ‘Digital House’ in Peshawar

PESHAWAR-Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Regional Office, ‘the Digital House,’ on University Road in the vibrant city of Peshawar. Embodying the Jazz identity, this state-of-the-art office boasts an innovative design with spaces geared towards providing a healthier work environment.

This cutting-edge office space has been meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of its employees, offering a range of facilities such as wellness rooms, a state-of-the-art gym, recreational areas, sit-stands, and ergonomic seating. The office space encourages teamwork and collaboration, with spaces fully equipped to cater to virtual team collaborations, a critical part of the digital workplace strategy.

At Jazz, inclusivity is not just a buzzword but a core value. The Digital House has been thoughtfully designed to ensure accessibility for all, including individuals with disabilities. This aligns perfectly with Jazz’s vision to champion and safeguard the rights of differently-abled individuals.

Jazz has garnered recognition as an employer of choice by championing a work culture that emphasizes work-life balance and flexibility, especially for working mothers. Central to this ethos is the notion that employee wellness is the cornerstone of achieving organizational success.

In addition to a robust array of competitive programs, Jazz introduces the Jazz Fit initiative, a holistic employee wellness program rooted in the SEMP model: Social, Emotional, Mental, and Physical well-being. The Jazz Digital House is not just a workplace; it’s a testament to Jazz’s unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and employee well-being.