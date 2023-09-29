Last monsoon spell to start from today: PMD

LAHORE - The final monsoon spell in the country including Punjab is likely to start from Friday, which may cause significant drop in temperature, said in a report, issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). According to a spokesman for the PMD, a westerly wave has entered the upper parts of the country, and under the influence of the weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with hailstorm at isolated places is expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura on Friday and Saturday. Also, rain-dust-thunderstorm is expected in Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar during the next two days. Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels, billboards etc., and temperatures are likely to drop significantly.