Last monsoon spell to start from today: PMD

LAHORE - The final monsoon spell in the country including Punjab is likely to start from Friday, which may cause significant drop in temperature, said in a report, issued by the Paki­stan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD). According to a spokesman for the PMD, a westerly wave has entered the upper parts of the coun­try, and under the influence of the weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with hailstorm at isolated places is expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mandi Ba­hauddin, Hafizabad, Gujran­wala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhu­pura on Friday and Saturday. Also, rain-dust-thunderstorm is expected in Layyah, Bhak­kar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawal­nagar during the next two days. Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar pan­els, billboards etc., and tem­peratures are likely to drop significantly.