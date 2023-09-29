LDA demolishes 14 properties over violation

LAHORE - In a recent series of operations, Lahore Development Authority on Thursday demolished another. 14 illegal properties, targeting various areas, including Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal Road and their surroundings. Two illegal constructions on Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal Road were demolished by the teams, reinforcing their commitment to combating unauthorized structures.Additionally, the crackdown on commercialization fee defaulters resulted in the sealing of more than 12 properties. These properties encompassed private banks, grocery stores, shopping centers, food outlets, and various other retail establishments. The sealing was prompted by violations related to parking spaces.