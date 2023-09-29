Friday, September 29, 2023
LDA demolishes 14 properties over violation

Staff Reporter
September 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  In a recent series of opera­tions, Lahore Development Authority on Thursday de­molished another. 14 illegal properties, targeting vari­ous areas, including Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal Road and their surroundings. Two ille­gal constructions on Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal Road were demolished by the teams, re­inforcing their commitment to combating unauthorized structures.Additionally, the crackdown on commercial­ization fee defaulters re­sulted in the sealing of more than 12 properties. These properties encompassed pri­vate banks, grocery stores, shopping centers, food out­lets, and various other retail establishments. The sealing was prompted by violations related to parking spaces. 

