LDA demolishes 14 properties over violation

LAHORE - In a recent series of opera­tions, Lahore Development Authority on Thursday de­molished another. 14 illegal properties, targeting vari­ous areas, including Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal Road and their surroundings. Two ille­gal constructions on Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal Road were demolished by the teams, re­inforcing their commitment to combating unauthorized structures.Additionally, the crackdown on commercial­ization fee defaulters re­sulted in the sealing of more than 12 properties. These properties encompassed pri­vate banks, grocery stores, shopping centers, food out­lets, and various other retail establishments. The sealing was prompted by violations related to parking spaces.