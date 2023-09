LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Man­agement Company (LWMC) has finalised a com­prehensive cleanliness programme for 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal when the Eid Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated. Over 1200 diligent workers, accompanied by a team of more than 20 offi­cers, have been working tirelessly across three shifts to ensure immaculate arrangements in line with the Rabi-ul-Awwal cleaning plan.