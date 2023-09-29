Man awarded life imprisonment

FAISALABAD - Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Amir Nazir Awan awarded life imprison­ment to a man in a murder case, registered by Thikriwala police station.

According to the prosecu­tion, convict Farooq Azam, along with his accomplice Muhammad Azam, had shot dead Muhammad Akram over a monetary dispute in 2019. The judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.

The court awarded life im­prisonment to Farooq Azam and also directed him to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the legal heirs of the de­ceased; otherwise he would have to undergo further im­prisonment.