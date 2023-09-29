Milk pasteurisation, packaging facilities to be upgraded

LAHORE - A decision has been made to upgrade pasteurization and packaging facilities for milk under the Punjab Livestock Department. Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad presided over a meeting of the Punjab Livestock Dairy Development Board, here on Thursday. The meeting decided to make milk adulteration test free in the provincial capital. The minister directed the Punjab Livestock Dairy Development Board to make a comprehensive plan in this regard with the cooperation of the Punjab Food Authority. Ibrahim Murad said that milk should be supplied by farmers while Punjab Livestock Dairy Development would do work of milk pasteurization. He said that the Punjab Food Authority would certify the milk, which would help restore buyers confidence in the milk.