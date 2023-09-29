Friday, September 29, 2023
Milk pasteurisation, packaging facilities to be upgraded

Staff Reporter
September 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  A decision has been made to upgrade pasteurization and packaging facilities for milk under the Punjab Livestock Department. Caretaker Pun­jab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad presided over a meeting of the Punjab Livestock Dairy Development Board, here on Thursday. The meeting decided to make milk adulteration test free in the provincial capital. The minister directed the Punjab Livestock Dairy Development Board to make a comprehen­sive plan in this regard with the cooperation of the Pun­jab Food Authority. Ibrahim Murad said that milk should be supplied by farmers while Punjab Livestock Dairy De­velopment would do work of milk pasteurization. He said that the Punjab Food Author­ity would certify the milk, which would help restore buyers confidence in the milk.

