Friday, September 29, 2023
Minister urges responsible water management

Our Staff Reporter
September 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  In a recent consultation workshop titled “Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan,” Engineer Ahmed Jan, the caretaker minister for Irrigation and Communications & Works in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the critical importance of responsible water resource management. The workshop, conducted in collaboration with UK Aid and the International Water Management Institute, brought together experts to address the challenges facing Pakistan’s water governance and the urgent need to safeguard this vital resource for future generations.

Minister Ahmed Jan invoked Islamic principles to highlight the significance of water and the necessity for sustainable practices, especially in the face of climate change. He emphasized that water is an essential element for life and is considered a divine gift and a responsibility entrusted to humanity by Allah. We must use this precious resource wisely and efficiently.

Our Staff Reporter

