Mohmand achieves zero polio refusals

MOHMAND - It is possible to defeat epidemic diseases like polio with public cooperation, and the number of polio-refusing parents has been reduced to zero with the support of local elders, religious scholars, the health department, and district administration. This was shared by Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham-ul-Haq during the Polio inauguration ceremony held at the DC office in Ghalanai on Thursday.

Expressing his views, DC Dr Ehtisham said that 108,702 children will receive polio drops during the campaign, which is set to launch on October 2. On this occasion, DHO Dr Rafiq Hayat was also present and informed that Vitamin A capsules will be given to children to prevent eye and other diseases. All security plans have been prepared for the campaign, with 476 teams set to be formed. DC Mohmand mentioned that seven months ago in Mohmand district, there were at least 1500 refusing parents, but due to the day and night efforts of the health department, security forces, and local elders, the number of refusal cases has been brought down to zero.