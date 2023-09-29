Murtaza Solangi strongly condemns Mastung blast

Caretaker Federal Information Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Mastung, district of Balochistan.

The Caretaker Federal Minister of Information expressed his sympathy to the families of those who were martyred in the blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The morale of the nation cannot be weakened by cowardly acts of terrorism”, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

The minister said that the entire Pakistan was united against the scourge of terrorism and terrorist elements and did not deserve any leniency.

The minister reiterated that with the cooperation of the security forces and the people of Pakistan, terrorism will be completely eradicated.