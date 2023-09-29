Friday, September 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Murtaza Solangi strongly condemns Mastung blast

Murtaza Solangi strongly condemns Mastung blast
Web Desk
6:43 PM | September 29, 2023
National

Caretaker Federal Information Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Mastung, district of Balochistan.

 The Caretaker Federal Minister of Information expressed his sympathy to the families of those who were martyred in the blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

 “The morale of the nation cannot be weakened by cowardly acts of terrorism”, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

 The minister said that the entire Pakistan was united against the scourge of terrorism and terrorist elements and did not deserve any leniency.

 The minister reiterated that with the cooperation of the security forces and the people of Pakistan, terrorism will be completely eradicated.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023