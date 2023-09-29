Friday, September 29, 2023
Nawaz Sharif ready to face any situation after arrival in Pakistan: Asif

Web Desk
11:19 AM | September 29, 2023
Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif was ready to face any situation after arrival in Pakistan on October 21.

As per details, the former defense minister said Ex prime minister had been facing the court cases in the past. PML-N chief had been to jail in false cases filed by the rival party leaders.

In reply to a question, he said former prime minister after reaching Pakistan would lead the election campaign.

To another question, he said that Nawaz Sharif will take important steps to address the issues being faced by common man.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

