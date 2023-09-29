Need urged for exploiting potential of biogas production  

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Thursday stressed the need to exploit the potential of biogas to overcome energy issues and enhance dependency on environmental fuel production in the country.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists, he said that the use of biogas offers a multitude of economic benefits, including cost savings and enhanced energy security, said a press release.

He said it also aligns with our commitment to sustainability and can serve as a catalyst for economic growth as well as enhance energy security by reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.

This independence can shield our economy from the volatility of global energy markets and geopolitical tensions, he said adding that the significant potential of bio-gas as a sustainable energy source can play a pivotal role in improving our economy as it’s not only an environmentally friendly alternative but also a valuable resource for job creation.

He said the growth of the biogas industry can alleviate unemployment and boost local economies, particularly in rural areas.

He said the utilization of biogas can lead to substantial cost savings for both individuals and industries.