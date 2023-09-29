New dispensary in Lakki Marwat improves healthcare

Lakki marwat - Lakki Marwat Tehsil Council Chairman Shafqatullah Khan Khoidadkhel inaugurated a dispensary in the Sarkati Michenkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Thursday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Consumer Rights Commission of Pakistan (CRCP) Regional Director Waliullah Khan, Maulana Umar Farooq, Ghulam Akbar Marwat, Maulana Abdullah Shah, Khalik Dad Khan, and Waheedul Haq.

Mr. Khan emphasized that providing standard health services to citizens remains his top priority. He acknowledged that residents, especially the rural population of the province’s most backward district, lacked basic amenities of life.

The Tehsil Council Chairman pointed out that despite receiving no financial support from the provincial government for development work, the local government is committed to ensuring citizens’ access to clean drinking water.

“The establishment of the dispensary will enable villagers to access healthcare near their homes, reducing the need to travel to Lakki or other major towns within the district,” he announced. He also pledged to install five hand pumps in the village to address drinking water problems.