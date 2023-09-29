No provision in the Constitution to use word Sahib for public servants: CJP

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday expressed annoyance with Land Revenue Board Punjab for not paying the compensation to a woman petitioner against her land and directed the department to pay the amount within two months.
The apex court said that the Punjab government had admitted the ownership of Bashiran Bibi against the land where the District Complex was completed. But the question was how much compensation she would be paid. The court said that if the government recognises the ownership of an individual, then it is beyond understanding that why the compensation had not been given.
During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa expressed annoyance with officials for using the word ‘sahib’ for member land revenue board and said that the purpose of public servants is to serve the public, using the word ‘sahib’ with the member’s name shows the certain mindset. There is no provision in the Constitution to use the word ‘sahib’ for the public servants.
A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case. During the hearing, Director Land Revenue Punjab adopted the stance that the department had started the procedure to pay the compensation amount to the said woman. Justice Athar Minallah noted that the court had been told after one year that the procedure had been started to pay compensations. The court said that it would summon the member Land Revenue Board in person if the compensation was not paid within two months. Later, the matter was adjourned.