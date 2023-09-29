No provision in the Constitution to use word Sahib for public servants: CJP

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thurs­day expressed annoyance with Land Revenue Board Punjab for not pay­ing the compensation to a woman petitioner against her land and di­rected the department to pay the amount within two months.

The apex court said that the Pun­jab government had admitted the ownership of Bashiran Bibi against the land where the District Complex was completed. But the question was how much compensation she would be paid. The court said that if the government recognises the own­ership of an individual, then it is be­yond understanding that why the compensation had not been given.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa expressed an­noyance with officials for using the word ‘sahib’ for member land reve­nue board and said that the purpose of public servants is to serve the public, using the word ‘sahib’ with the member’s name shows the cer­tain mindset. There is no provision in the Constitution to use the word ‘sahib’ for the public servants.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case. During the hearing, Direc­tor Land Revenue Punjab adopted the stance that the department had started the procedure to pay the compensation amount to the said woman. Justice Athar Minallah not­ed that the court had been told af­ter one year that the procedure had been started to pay compensations. The court said that it would summon the member Land Revenue Board in person if the compensation was not paid within two months. Later, the matter was adjourned.