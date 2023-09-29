OGDCL announces financial results

ISLAMABAD-The Board of Directors of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), in its meeting held here on Thursday, announced the financial results for the year ended June 30, 2023, of fiscal year 2022-23. Net sales revenue clocked at Rs. 413.594 billion, translating to profit after tax of Rs. 224.617 billion, showing an increase of 59 percent compared to a profit of Rs. 133.783 billion in the same period of last year and earnings per share of the company clocked at Rs. 52.23 from Rs. 31.11.

The Board of Directors announced the final cash dividend for the year 2022-2023 on the basis of accounts for the period ended June 30, 2023 @ 2.75 per share i.e., 27.50 percent. This is an addition to interim dividends already paid @ Rs.5.80 per share, i.e. 58 percent to its shareholders. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The share transfer books of the company will be closed from Thursday, October 19, 2023, to Thursday, October 26, 2023.

During the period under review, the company paid Rs. 159.154 billion on account of Taxation. The annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders of the company will held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 09.00 hours in Islamabad. On the exploration and development side, the company recorded significant enhancements in seismic efforts and drilling activities. The Board of Directors appreciated the efforts of the management for taking effective steps for the implementation of the company’s aggressive exploration program.