Pak-Iran committee discusses border related issues

QUETTA - The Pak-Iran Joint Border Trade Committee discussed border issues, expansion of bilateral trade, and enhancement of immigration pro­cess and transport during a daylong meeting held in the Iranian border town of Mirjaveh, adjacent to Taftan in Chagai district. The joint border committee meeting has also dis­cussed the movement of people at the Pak-Iran border, transportation of goods, bilateral trade, eradication of smuggling, and other issues relat­ing to the border between the two countries, said a news release re­ceived here on Thursday. The delega­tion between the two countries has forwarded various proposals about boosting railway, banking, transpor­tation, bilateral trade between Paki­stan and Iran, and the way forward. The delegation expressed hope that the meeting will be very useful for the region and especially for the businessmen of both sides and that business problems will also be re­solved. The Iranian delegation, led by the Director General of Transit and International Transport Depart­ment and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development welcomed the delegation of brother and neighbor­ing country. In the meeting, Collector Customs Appraisal Taftan Naveed Iqbal, Deputy Collector Usman Aziz, Superintendent Ahad Durrani, offi­cials of all departments concerned, representatives of the business com­munity, border trade, transportation, banking sector, representatives from the Ministry of Immigration, Foreign Affairs were also present.