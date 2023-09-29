Friday, September 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak-Iran committee discusses border related issues

Our Staff Reporter
September 29, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The Pak-Iran Joint Border Trade Committee discussed border issues, expansion of bilateral trade, and enhancement of immigration pro­cess and transport during a daylong meeting held in the Iranian border town of Mirjaveh, adjacent to Taftan in Chagai district. The joint border committee meeting has also dis­cussed the movement of people at the Pak-Iran border, transportation of goods, bilateral trade, eradication of smuggling, and other issues relat­ing to the border between the two countries, said a news release re­ceived here on Thursday. The delega­tion between the two countries has forwarded various proposals about boosting railway, banking, transpor­tation, bilateral trade between Paki­stan and Iran, and the way forward. The delegation expressed hope that the meeting will be very useful for the region and especially for the businessmen of both sides and that business problems will also be re­solved. The Iranian delegation, led by the Director General of Transit and International Transport Depart­ment and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development welcomed the delegation of brother and neighbor­ing country. In the meeting, Collector Customs Appraisal Taftan Naveed Iqbal, Deputy Collector Usman Aziz, Superintendent Ahad Durrani, offi­cials of all departments concerned, representatives of the business com­munity, border trade, transportation, banking sector, representatives from the Ministry of Immigration, Foreign Affairs were also present.

Trafficked Beggars

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023