Pak policy about Israel permanent: FM Jilani

SHAFQAT ALI
September 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Foreign Min­ister Jalil Abbas Jilani said yesterday that Pa­kistan’s policy about Is­rael was ‘permanent.’

Speaking at a news conference here, the FM emphasized that Pa­kistan’s stance on Israel never changed.

Regarding the recent visit of a delegation to Israel, he noted that the delegation had nothing to do with Pakistan.

He clarified that Paki­stan’s foreign policy re­garding Palestine and Israel had not changed, emphasizing support for the self-determination rights of the Palestinians. He likened the Kashmir issue to the Palestine sit­uation, both involving the denial of self-deter­mination rights.

Asked about Paki­stan’s stance on Afghan­istan, especially con­cerning the increasing cross-border terrorism, FM Jilani expressed the government’s concerns and its ongoing engage­ment with Afghanistan on this issue.

He emphasized it was the responsibility of the Afghan government to prevent the presence of terrorists on its soil and to halt attacks originat­ing from there.

He said not only Pa­kistan, but the world was concerned about the terror incidents originating from Af­ghanistan and that the Afghan side had also committed at the tri­lateral forum to not allow misuse of their soil against any other country.

The FM said Pakistan wanted to resolve all issues with Afghan­istan through talks and the dialogue pro­cess was ongoing. He highlighted the sig­nificance of the care­taker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq’s ad­dress at the United Nations General As­sembly and his meet­ings with world lead­ers. He said the Prime Minister participat­ed in interviews with various media outlets and took part in dis­cussions related to epidemics. FM Jilani mentioned that Prime Minister Kakar ex­pressed clear support for the Kashmiri peo­ple during his UNGA address. He expressed Pakistan’s concern about terrorism in­cidents and ongoing talks with Afghani­stan. Regarding Pa­kistan’s immigration policy, Jilani stressed that individuals living illegally in Pakistan would be required to return, but no ac­tion would be taken against registered Af­ghan refugees. He also noted that India had not provided clear an­swers concerning the murder of a Sikh lead­er, which was a mat­ter of concern. Paki­stan had been raising this issue for sever­al years, alleging In­dia’s involvement. On a different note, Min­ister Jilani mentioned that numerous Mem­orandums of Under­standing (MoUs) with different countries were expected to be signed in the coming days through the Spe­cial Investment Facili­tation Council (SIFC). He said the response to SIFC during his in­teractions with for­eign delegates, in­cluding the business community, in New York was positive. He mentioned the up­coming visit of a Pak-US business dele­gation, which was a result of SIFC’s estab­lishment and positive economic indicators in Pakistan. Pakistan aimed to increase its IT exports to $10 bil­lion, with a focus on agriculture, IT, and mining. FM Jilani also reiterated Paki­stan’s commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and empha­sized that there would be no rollback.

