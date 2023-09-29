Pak policy about Israel permanent: FM Jilani

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said yesterday that Pakistan’s policy about Israel was ‘permanent.’
Speaking at a news conference here, the FM emphasized that Pakistan’s stance on Israel never changed.
Regarding the recent visit of a delegation to Israel, he noted that the delegation had nothing to do with Pakistan.
He clarified that Pakistan’s foreign policy regarding Palestine and Israel had not changed, emphasizing support for the self-determination rights of the Palestinians. He likened the Kashmir issue to the Palestine situation, both involving the denial of self-determination rights.
Asked about Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan, especially concerning the increasing cross-border terrorism, FM Jilani expressed the government’s concerns and its ongoing engagement with Afghanistan on this issue.
He emphasized it was the responsibility of the Afghan government to prevent the presence of terrorists on its soil and to halt attacks originating from there.
He said not only Pakistan, but the world was concerned about the terror incidents originating from Afghanistan and that the Afghan side had also committed at the trilateral forum to not allow misuse of their soil against any other country.
The FM said Pakistan wanted to resolve all issues with Afghanistan through talks and the dialogue process was ongoing. He highlighted the significance of the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq’s address at the United Nations General Assembly and his meetings with world leaders. He said the Prime Minister participated in interviews with various media outlets and took part in discussions related to epidemics. FM Jilani mentioned that Prime Minister Kakar expressed clear support for the Kashmiri people during his UNGA address. He expressed Pakistan’s concern about terrorism incidents and ongoing talks with Afghanistan. Regarding Pakistan’s immigration policy, Jilani stressed that individuals living illegally in Pakistan would be required to return, but no action would be taken against registered Afghan refugees. He also noted that India had not provided clear answers concerning the murder of a Sikh leader, which was a matter of concern. Pakistan had been raising this issue for several years, alleging India’s involvement. On a different note, Minister Jilani mentioned that numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with different countries were expected to be signed in the coming days through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). He said the response to SIFC during his interactions with foreign delegates, including the business community, in New York was positive. He mentioned the upcoming visit of a Pak-US business delegation, which was a result of SIFC’s establishment and positive economic indicators in Pakistan. Pakistan aimed to increase its IT exports to $10 billion, with a focus on agriculture, IT, and mining. FM Jilani also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and emphasized that there would be no rollback.