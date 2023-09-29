Pak school awarded two UNESCO awards

PARIS - The Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (Islamabad) has been selected as one of the two laureates of 2023 UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education.

The Award ceremony was held yesterday in Beijing in the presence of Director General UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.

The Prize’s international jury considered the school as an excellent example of a highly successful, locally led initiative that is changing mindsets on girls’ and women’s right to education.

The Prize honours the outstanding contributions of individuals, institutions and organizations to advancing girls’ and women’s education, and showcases successful projects promoting best practices in the field. The award is a diploma and a cheque for $50,000 to further the project’s work.