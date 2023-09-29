Pakistan agrees to boost pharma coop with SCO countries

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is committed to promoting pharmaceutical development and regulations and stresses the significance of cooperation among SCO member states in ensuring drug safety and advancing research and development in the pharmaceutical sector.

These remarks were expressed by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) CEO Asim Rauf while addressing the 2nd SCO Pharmaceutical Cooperation Development Conference held in Suzhou on Thursday.

The conference demonstrated the commitment of member states to foster international cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Through this platform, SCO member states aim to promote mutual benefits, strengthen regulatory frameworks, encourage research and development collaboration, and expand market access,” said Asim Rauf.

He attended the conference in Suzhou as a chief guest, delivered the keynote address highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to promoting pharmaceutical development and regulation, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

With the world facing unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for collaboration and partnership in the pharmaceutical sector has become even more critical.

Pakistan and other SCO members are committed to working together to ensure the availability of essential medicines, strengthen health systems and improve the overall well-being of their populations.

The CEO took the opportunity to share Pakistan’s achievements in pharmaceutical regulation, highlighting the steps taken by DRAP to streamline the drug approval process, enhance quality control measures and promote transparency in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Pakistan has developed very rapidly in the field of regulation and the acceptance of its drugs is also increasing in the world.

Especially during the pandemic, we have done a lot of work, including independent trials, starting the digitization process, introducing the CTD format, automating, etc,” the CEO added that “recently, we have noted the surge in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports as a result of these advances. We are ready to share the steps and experiences we have taken with other SCO member states.”

Later, talking to CEN, Asim Rauf touched on many potential areas of collaboration and partnership between Pakistan and other SCO member states in the pharma sector, most important of which is clinical trials at present.

Pakistan has various products from China including manufactured goods, high-tech products, cancer medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients and medical devices.