Pakistan take on New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up today

HYDERABAD - Pakistan will play New Zealand in the warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today (September 29). On the same day as Pakistan’s match against New Zealand, two other warm-up games are sched­uled: Bangladesh will face Sri Lan­ka in Guwahati, and South Africa will compete against Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is going to be an impor­tant match for both Pakistan and New Zealand in terms of getting used to the conditions for the World Cup. Both teams took part in a practice session today in Hyderabad and focused on batting and bowling drills followed by a fielding session. The match will start at 1:30 pm (PST) and will be telecast live. Like in past ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments, the warm-up matches will consist of 50 overs per side. However, these match­es won’t have ODI status be­cause teams will have the flex­ibility to include all 15 members of their squad in the playing XI.

It must be noted that the game will be held without spec­tators. This decision comes in response to recommendations from local security authorities in Hyderabad, the match’s des­ignated venue, coinciding with ongoing festivals in the area.

The simultaneous celebration of these festivals is expected to draw large crowds, necessitat­ing the precautionary measure of playing the match behind closed doors. Pakistan’s second warm-up game against Austra­lia will be held on October 3 at the same venue. This fixture will have spectators in attendance.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Za­man, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Moham­mad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Sha­keel, Salman Ali Agha.

NEW ZEALAND: Kane William­son (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chap­man, Devon Conway, Lockie Fer­guson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.