Pakistan take on New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up today

HYDERABAD - Pakistan will play New Zealand in the warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today (September 29). On the same day as Pakistan’s match against New Zealand, two other warm-up games are scheduled: Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in Guwahati, and South Africa will compete against Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram.
This is going to be an important match for both Pakistan and New Zealand in terms of getting used to the conditions for the World Cup. Both teams took part in a practice session today in Hyderabad and focused on batting and bowling drills followed by a fielding session. The match will start at 1:30 pm (PST) and will be telecast live. Like in past ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments, the warm-up matches will consist of 50 overs per side. However, these matches won’t have ODI status because teams will have the flexibility to include all 15 members of their squad in the playing XI.
It must be noted that the game will be held without spectators. This decision comes in response to recommendations from local security authorities in Hyderabad, the match’s designated venue, coinciding with ongoing festivals in the area.
The simultaneous celebration of these festivals is expected to draw large crowds, necessitating the precautionary measure of playing the match behind closed doors. Pakistan’s second warm-up game against Australia will be held on October 3 at the same venue. This fixture will have spectators in attendance.
SQUADS
PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.
NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.