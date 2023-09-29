Pakistan thump Uzbekistan by massive margin in Asian Games

HANGZHOU - Pakistan hockey team defeated Uzbekistan 18-2 in their third match of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. This was the third consecutive win for Pakistan in the event. Arbaz Ahmad was the star of the show for Pakistan as he ended up scoring five goals. Abdul Rana and Afraz also scored hat-tricks for the green shirts during the one-sided contest. Captain Umar Bhutta and Abdul Rehman scored two goals each, meanwhile Rooman, Mohammad Sufyan and Arshad Liaquat notched up one each.
Earlier, Pakistan continued their impressive form in the ongoing Asian Games and recorded an impressive 5-2 win over Bangladesh on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in their first game, Pakistan recorded an astounding 11-0 win against Singapore on Sunday. Pakistan will now take on India on September 30 and will play against Japan on October 2.
Meanwhile in team squash event, Pakistan beat Kuwait and reached the semifinals. Asim Khan and Noor Zaman showed excellent skills during their matches and excelled. Asim khan (Pakistan) beat Abdullah al Mazayan (Kuwait) 3-0 (11- 9, 11-7, 11-9). Noor Zaman Khan defeated Altamimi 2-1 (11-7, 11- 6, 6-11, 13-11). Pakistan Olympic President Syed Arif Hasan, Secretary Khalid Mahmood and Treasurer Muhammad Shafiq witnessed this important match and supported the Pakistan players. The POA President congratulated the team players and hoped that Pakistan team would do well in semifinals. Pakistan beat Qatar, Singapore, Nepal and India earlier to earn a place in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed defeated UAE’s Alnuaimi Sultan in the men’s 46-51kg weight category with a score of 5-0. In squash team event, Pakistan men’s team thumped Kuwait by 3-0.