Pakistan thump Uzbekistan by massive margin in Asian Games

HANGZHOU - Pakistan hockey team defeated Uzbekistan 18-2 in their third match of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. This was the third consecutive win for Pakistan in the event. Arbaz Ah­mad was the star of the show for Pakistan as he ended up scoring five goals. Abdul Rana and Afraz also scored hat-tricks for the green shirts during the one-sid­ed contest. Captain Umar Bhutta and Abdul Rehman scored two goals each, meanwhile Rooman, Mohammad Sufyan and Arshad Liaquat notched up one each.

Earlier, Pakistan continued their impressive form in the on­going Asian Games and recorded an impressive 5-2 win over Ban­gladesh on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in their first game, Pakistan re­corded an astounding 11-0 win against Singapore on Sunday. Paki­stan will now take on India on Sep­tember 30 and will play against Japan on October 2.

Meanwhile in team squash event, Pakistan beat Kuwait and reached the semi­finals. Asim Khan and Noor Za­man showed excellent skills dur­ing their matches and excelled. Asim khan (Pakistan) beat Abdul­lah al Mazayan (Kuwait) 3-0 (11- 9, 11-7, 11-9). Noor Zaman Khan defeated Altamimi 2-1 (11-7, 11- 6, 6-11, 13-11). Pakistan Olym­pic President Syed Arif Hasan, Secretary Khalid Mahmood and Treasurer Muhammad Shafiq wit­nessed this important match and supported the Pakistan players. The POA President congratulated the team players and hoped that Pakistan team would do well in semifinals. Pakistan beat Qatar, Singapore, Nepal and India earlier to earn a place in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed defeated UAE’s Alnuaimi Sultan in the men’s 46-51kg weight category with a score of 5-0. In squash team event, Pakistan men’s team thumped Kuwait by 3-0.