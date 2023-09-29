Pakistan wheelchair team to depart for Nepal on Oct 2 for Asia Cup 

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan wheelchair cricket team will leave for Nepal on October 2 to participate in the second edition of the T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) said on Thursday. The event will take place from October 2 to 8 at the neutral venue of Kathmandu, Nepal. “A strong 15-member Pakistan team will feature in the five-nation tournament,” Rookhsana Rajpoot, President of PWCC told APP. Teams from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will participate in the Asia Cup. Seasoned Muhammad Zeeshan, who led Pakistan to victory in the inaugural edition in 2019 in Nepal, has again been handed over the reins of team’s stewardship. The event, being hosted by Pakistan was earlier scheduled to be held in July but was pushed to October due to rainy season in Kathmandu,” Rookhsana said. “We wanted to hold the event in Pakistan but due to some travelling issues of Indian team it was decided to move it to Nepal. Rookhsana said geographically Nepal was the best destination for all the participating teams to arrive. She said the PWCC would be responsible to cover the event cost, while Nepal’s National Disability Sports for All Organization (NDSO) and Physically Challenged Cricket Association of Nepal (PCCAN) would provide logistic support. All the fixtures will be held at Kathmandu’s Tu International Cricket Ground. Every day, there will be two matches. The opening match will be held between Nepal and Bangladesh on October 4, while in the second on the same day Sri Lanka will face India. Pakistan will launch their campaign against Nepal on October 5, whereas in the second match of the day Nepal will face Sri Lanka. In their second match, Pakistan will meet traditional rivals India on October 6, while in the other match of the day Nepal will clash with Sri Lanka. On October 7, Bangladesh will meet India in the first match of the day, while in the second match Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka. Similarly, on October 8 Nepal will compete against India in the first match, whereas the second match of the day will be held between Pakistan and Bangladesh.