Pakistan wheelchair team to depart for Nepal on Oct 2 for Asia Cup 

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan wheelchair cricket team will leave for Nepal on October 2 to participate in the second edition of the T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023, Paki­stan Wheelchair Cricket Coun­cil (PWCC) said on Thursday. The event will take place from October 2 to 8 at the neutral venue of Kathmandu, Nepal. “A strong 15-member Pakistan team will feature in the five-nation tournament,” Rookhsana Rajpoot, Presi­dent of PWCC told APP. Teams from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will participate in the Asia Cup. Seasoned Muhammad Zee­shan, who led Pakistan to vic­tory in the inaugural edition in 2019 in Nepal, has again been handed over the reins of team’s stewardship. The event, being hosted by Paki­stan was earlier scheduled to be held in July but was pushed to October due to rainy season in Kathmandu,” Rookhsana said. “We wanted to hold the event in Pakistan but due to some travelling issues of In­dian team it was decided to move it to Nepal. Rookhsana said geographically Nepal was the best destination for all the participating teams to arrive. She said the PWCC would be responsible to cover the event cost, while Nepal’s National Disability Sports for All Orga­nization (NDSO) and Physical­ly Challenged Cricket Associa­tion of Nepal (PCCAN) would provide logistic support. All the fixtures will be held at Kathmandu’s Tu International Cricket Ground. Every day, there will be two matches. The opening match will be held be­tween Nepal and Bangladesh on October 4, while in the sec­ond on the same day Sri Lanka will face India. Pakistan will launch their campaign against Nepal on October 5, whereas in the second match of the day Nepal will face Sri Lanka. In their second match, Pakistan will meet traditional rivals In­dia on October 6, while in the other match of the day Nepal will clash with Sri Lanka. On October 7, Bangladesh will meet India in the first match of the day, while in the sec­ond match Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka. Simi­larly, on October 8 Nepal will compete against India in the first match, whereas the sec­ond match of the day will be held between Pakistan and Bangladesh.