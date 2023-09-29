Friday, September 29, 2023
Pakistani school awarded 2023 UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s education

PR
September 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Alliance for Girls Educa­tion (Islamabad) has been selected as one of the two laureates of 2023 UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education. The Prize’s in­ternational jury considered the school as an excellent example of a highly success­ful, locally led initiative that is changing mindsets on girls’ and women’s right to educa­tion. The Prize honours the outstanding contributions of individuals, institutions and organizations to advancing girls’ and women’s education, and showcases successful projects promoting best prac­tices in the field. The award is a diploma and a cheque for $50,000 to further the project’s work. The Award ceremony was held today in Beijing in the presence of DG UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.

Tags:

PR

