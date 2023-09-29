Friday, September 29, 2023
“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”
–Gautama Buddha

The Borobudur Temple, situated in Central Java, Indonesia, is one of the world’s most iconic Buddhist temples. Built in the 8th century, this UNESCO World Heritage site comprises nine stacked platforms adorned with intricate stone reliefs and over 2,500 individual Buddhist sculptures. The temple’s design reflects the Buddhist concept of attaining enlightenment, with visitors ascending to the top and circling the platforms. The serene surroundings, coupled with the spiritual atmosphere, make the Borobudur Temple a place of tranquility, reflection, and cultural appreciation.

