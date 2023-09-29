PESCO recovers millions from power defaulters

Lakki marwat - The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) claimed on Thursday to have successfully recovered a significant amount of arrears from power defaulters during an anti-power pilferage operation in Bannu.

An official reported that the operation was in progress in Bannu and other areas within the circle, including Lakki Marwat district, as weekend holidays had been cancelled. He mentioned that a task force, led by the additional deputy commissioner and additional chief engineer Nadir Zaman Kundi, conducted result-oriented raids against power thieves and disconnected hundreds of illegal connections in various parts of the district.

“PESCO executive engineers, Malik Abdul Hafeez and Saedur Rehman spearheaded the operation,” he added. Subordinate officials and staff members successfully recovered Rs 29 million from power defaulters in both urban and rural subdivisions. Moreover, more than two hundred complaints have been forwarded to the local police for the registration of first information reports (FIRs) against electricity thieves.