PM urges nation to follow Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings of compassion, unity

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Ka­kar urged the nation to obey the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings of brotherhood and compas­sion besides following his message of unity to be­come an example of tolerance and coexistence.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) 1445 Hijri, extended his greetings to the whole of the Pakistani nation as well as the Muslim world. He said the Muslims were fortunate to be the followers of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who was the embodiment of all traits being imitable for every human being. He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s life was a shining example of compassion, tolerance and love with his character teaching kindness, justice and mercy to become a ray of hope in today’s divided world. The prime minister called for turning to the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings, particularly at a time when Pakistan was faced with different challenges. Kakar also called for compassion for the poor and needy as emphasised by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).