Poland to rebuild palace of codebreakers and Chopin

WARSAW - Decades after the Nazis razed it to the ground, a 17th-century pal­ace of kings and codebreakers in the heart of Warsaw will be resurrected by the Polish government for its symbolic value. “This spot which will return to Warsaw’s map is to be a proud reminder of what happened here,” said project spokesman Slawomir Ku­linski. “It’s a place that not only changed Poland’s history but also the world’s,” he told AFP, surveying the excavated red-brick cellars of the Saxon Palace. Built for a nobleman, it became a royal residence and was later home to a young Frederic Chopin. The future composer’s father taught at a school inside it. “Chopin wrote his first works while liv­ing here,” Kulinski said. These include the “Polonaise in G minor” at the ripe old age of seven. “I bet he ran around these cellars with his friends, chasing each other, when he was just a little squirt,” Kulin­ski added.