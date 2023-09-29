Police seize 9900 litres of Iranian diesel, NCP items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - In a series of successful police operations conducted within the jurisdiction of multiple police stations in the region, authorities managed to seize contraband, including 9,900 litres of Iranian Diesel, non-customs paid (NCP) items valued at Rs 8 lac, narcotics, and weapons. Nine suspects were also apprehended during these operations.

Under the directive of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani and the leadership of SP City Circle Ishaq Khan and SP Sadar Circle Umar Hayat Khan, the Dera District Police launched a comprehensive crackdown in various areas aimed at preventing criminal activities.

During one operation at the Yarik Toll Plaza, SDPO of Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch and a Special Task Team successfully intercepted a smuggling attempt involving NCP items. The police confiscated a significant quantity of these items, totalling Rs 8 lac in value. Among the seized items were 20 bags of Iranian Shoppers, 123 packets of toffee, two sacks of toffee, and 12 cotton toffee. The recovered NCP items were subsequently handed over to customs authorities.

Another operation, led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan and SHO Ataullah Khan at a blockade, resulted in the discovery and seizure of 5,100 litres of Iranian diesel from four trucks. In addition to the confiscation of the contraband, four individuals were arrested. These individuals were identified as Irfanullah, Rizwan Ullah, Akhtar Muhammad, and Ziauddin.

Meanwhile, a team from the Dera Town police station, under the leadership of SHO Faheem Abbas Dhandla, recovered 3,000 litres of Iranian diesel. In connection with this discovery, a suspect named Hakeem Jan was taken into custody. During a separate search and strike operation, Javed and Muhammad Farooq were arrested. Javed was found in possession of 25 cartridges of 12 bores, while Muhammad Farooq was found with 1,200 grams of hashish. The arrests were carried out by the applicable laws and regulations.

In the Parova Police Station’s jurisdiction, SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan and SHO Zaffar Abbas successfully recovered 1,800 litres of Iranian diesel from a vehicle. They also apprehended Muhammad Iqbal in connection with this discovery.