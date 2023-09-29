Polio eradication drive to be started from October 2

HYDERABAD - Seven daylong polio eradication drive will be started from October 2, 2023 in all talukas of Hyderabad district with active participation of all stakeholders. This was informed by the Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Haider Shah who informally inaugurated the drive by administering anti-polio drops to under five year age children here at Government Shah Bhitai Hospital Latifabad on Thursday. He said that though no case of polio has been reported from any part of Sindh since last three years as a result of untiring efforts of all stakeholders but vigil should be continued in order to make the province polio free forever. The initiatives being taken by the administration and department concerned to root out the polio are being appreciated at various forums, he said and added despite such appreciation, the stakeholders should work hard in this regard. He said the polio should be considered a serious diseases and there is the need that the parents should realize their responsibility and extend full cooperation with the vaccination team and get their under aged children vaccinated against this disease. The media should also prayed its due role in eradication of polio from the society, he added.