Friday, September 29, 2023
PPP opposes public hanging

Sherry Rehman underscores PPP’s position on Capital Punishment and public hanging of convicts

SHAFQAT ALI
September 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman yesterday said that PPP opposes public hanging. She underscored the PPP’s position on Capital Punish­ment and the public hanging of con­victs and took a strong stance against Senator Mushtaq Ahmed’s bill dur­ing the deliberations in the Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

She said the PPP strongly opposes public hangings, and public flog­gings. “For more than one reason, she said, preferring life sentences to cap­ital punishments as well where ver­dicts can be flawed or based on faulty evidence. There is no proven link between deterrence of such crimes and public executions. Civilized so­cieties that value rights have largely abolished executions as a means of punishment. With good reason. We may need to add bread to our popu­lations’ diet but not grisly circuses, which only serve to brutalise an al­ready angry and restless population in need of more public tolerance, not bloodlust,” she added in a statement.

Earlier, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad introduced proposed amendments to sections 375, 375A, and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Schedule-II of the Criminal Proce­dure Code (Cr. CP). These proposed amendments aim to remove section D and add the provision for public hang­ings of rapists. Sherry Rehman raised significant questions regarding the effectiveness and ethical implications of the proposed amendments. She said: “For us rape is indeed a heinous crime, for which preventive measures are needed, along with less degrada­tion of women or a reduction in their public life, but public execution is also not a solution. During Zia-ul-Haq’s dictatorship, capital punishment was extensively employed, yet instead of eradicating this crime, it spread bar­barism and violence like wildfire in our society.” Senator Rehman posed a critical question before the commit­tee members, “Has the prevalence of this crime reduced in countries that primarily punish rapists with hang­ing? General executions do not serve as a deterrent or eliminate the occur­rence of rape. Instead, all evidence suggests they exacerbate societal brutality, especially in under-educat­ed classes and areas where women and minorities are marginalised and treated like second class citizens.”

She expressed a concern that the People’s Party appeared to be the sole voice opposing this law in the standing committee, emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive and educated approach to address the serious and growing issue of rape in society. “All the relevant stakehold­ers, including the Ministry of Human Rights and Foreign Affairs, have op­posed the proposed amendments in alignment with international obliga­tions. It is disheartening to see com­mittee members arguing for further brutalization of society. Public hang­ings will only make citizens more violent, not deterred,” she said.

