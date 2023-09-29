Private schools dominate Mardan Board exam results

Mardan - rivate school students dominated the results of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan’s higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) annual examination 2023, with impressive pass rates and top positions.

Out of a total of 42,432 candidates who took the examination, a remarkable 38,180 were declared successful, translating to an impressive pass percentage of 89.98%. Private schools secured the first, second, and third positions, showcasing their commitment to quality education.

Yusra Jamseed, Roll No. 601586, from the Peace Group of School/College Mardan, emerged as the top performer, securing 1056 marks. Following closely was Muhammad Saad Amir, Roll No. 615212, who secured the second position with an impressive score of 1047 marks.

Sharing the third position were two outstanding students, Maryam Fatima, Roll No. 600949, representing Tufail Shaheed Army College, and Sanam, Roll No. 601219, from the Quaide- Azam Girls’ College Mardan, both achieving commendable scores of 1043 marks.

In the Pre-Engineering Group, two students, Faiza Ishtiq, Roll No. 607288, of the Girls Cadet College Mardan, and Muhammad Jibran Tariq, Roll No. 625748, of Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi, jointly secured the first position with a remarkable 1,022 marks. Salva Zahid, Roll No. 607287, from Girls Cadet College Mardan, secured the second position with 1018 marks. The third position was shared by two students, Umama Wahab, Roll No. 607320, from The Quaid-e-Azam Girls College Mardan, and Sinan Khan, Roll No. 626146, from The Pioneer Higher Secondary School Marghuz Swabi, both achieving 1014 marks.

In the general science group, Salman Khan, Roll No. 628288, of the Glorious College of Science & Technology Bamkhel Swabi, secured the first position with an impressive 990 marks, followed by Muhammad Wahab Khan, Roll No. 628279, of the same college, securing the second position with 986 marks. Syed Muhammad Yousaf, Roll No. 627286, representing Punjab College Mardan, secured the third position with 983 marks. The Humanities group saw a tie for the first position, with Ruqayya Arif, Roll No. 611432, of the Glorious College of Science & Technology Bamkhel Swabi, and Samreen Gul, Roll No. 612396, from F.G. Girls’ Degree College Nowshera Cant., both achieving 967 marks. Gul Rukh, Roll No. 613423, from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shaidu Nowshera, secured the second position with 962 marks, while Fatima Israr, Roll No. 611591, of Moonlight Public School & College Topi Swabi, stood third with a score of 957 marks.