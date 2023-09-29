PSX loses 132 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 132.45 points, showing negative change of 0.29 per cent, closing at 46,232.59 points against 46,365.04 points the previous day. A total of 177,617,061 shares valuing Rs.6.932 billion were traded during the day as compared to 177,497,178 shares valu­ing Rs.6.928 billion the pre­vious day. As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock mar­ket; 122 of them recorded gains and 183 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies re­mained unchanged. The three top-trading compa­nies were Oil and Gas Dev. with 10,868,813 shares at Rs.96.46 per share, World­Call Telecom with 9,629,472 shares at Rs.1.14 per share and Agritech Limited with 9,567,000 shares at Rs.8.56 per share. JDW Sugar wit­nessed a maximum in­crease of Rs.24.00 per share price, closing at Rs.374.00, whereas the runner-up was Highnoon (Lab) with a Rs.12.66 rise in its per share price to Rs.379.91.