KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) was on Thursday able to secure possession of Insaf House, the party’s Karachi headquarters. The police sealed off the prem­ises on May 10 following violent protest from the party on May 09 in the city and across the coun­try. The PTI spokesperson in Karachi said that the party’s headquarters was reopened after the lawyers representing the party se­cured a court order in their favour, which asked the po­lice against any action to close the premises.