Punjab Police will send ASPs to police training college in China: IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar along with senior officers of Punjab Police visited Wuxi Police Training College in China and had an im­portant meeting with senior of­ficers and instructors of Chinese Police Training College.

During the meeting, impor­tant decisions were taken re­garding professional training of Punjab Police officers, ex­pansion of bilateral coopera­tion and provision of advanced drone technology training. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will send ASPs to Police Training College in China for operational and in­vestigation training, which will equipped them with modern policing methods, effective use of new technology and further improvement in eradication of crimes and public service de­livery. Chinese police experts gave a practical demonstration of the use of different types of drones to the IG Punjab and the members of the delegation. IG Punjab said that the assurance of full cooperation from the Chi­nese police in providing modern drone technology to the Punjab Police is welcome. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while talking to the Chinese officers and train­ers further said that the drone technology will improve the operational, investigation and surveillance capabilities of the Punjab Police, at the same time, the use of this modern technol­ogy will improve the monitor­ing and surveillance system in the law and order situation, traffic management and crime control process. IG Punjab said that the use of drone technology will help in operations against criminals in difficult terrain and congested areas. This tech­nology will be of special conve­nience in surveillance of secret locations, preparation of opera­tional strategies and intelligent based operations. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that mod­ern Chinese drone technology and training will prove to be an important milestone towards effective policing and it will be used for crowd control, weapon handling, arresting suspects with face recognition system, against miscreants in Kacha area of south Punjab. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the rescue and relief opera­tions of the police will also im­prove significantly with drone technology.