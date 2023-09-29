QAU ranked as country’s top university  

ISLAMABAD -Upholding the mission of providing quality education to the students, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has achieved the prestigious distinction of being ranked as Pakistan’s top university in the Times World University Rankings 2024.

Globally, it has secured the impressive position of 227 in research quality and 401-500 overall, said a news release.

This outstanding accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and exceptional contributions of QAU’s hardworking and committed faculty members, brilliant students, dedicated staff, and accomplished alumni.

Their passion for excellence and commitment to academic and research pursuits have propelled QAU to be among the world’s top universities.

The QAU is the only university in Pakistan that consistently holds the distinction of being the best institution according to renowned global ranking agencies. With the recent ranking of 315 in the QS ranking, in addition to its significant position in the Times World Rankings, the university continues to achieve remarkable progress in the realm of higher education. The university has achieved such excellence due to the efforts of each and every member of QAU community for their invaluable contributions in making this achievement possible.