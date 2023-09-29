Friday, September 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

QAU ranked as country’s top university  

APP
September 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD -Upholding the mission of providing quality education to the students, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has achieved the prestigious distinction of being ranked as Pakistan’s top university in the Times World University Rankings 2024. 

Globally, it has secured the impressive position of 227 in research quality and 401-500 overall, said a news release.

This outstanding accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and exceptional contributions of QAU’s hardworking and committed faculty members, brilliant students, dedicated staff, and accomplished alumni. 

Their passion for excellence and commitment to academic and research pursuits have propelled QAU to be among the world’s top universities.

The QAU is the only university in Pakistan that consistently holds the distinction of being the best institution according to renowned global ranking agencies. With the recent ranking of 315 in the QS ranking, in addition to its significant position in the Times World Rankings, the university continues to achieve remarkable progress in the realm of higher education. The university has achieved such excellence due to the efforts of each and every member of QAU community for their invaluable contributions in making this achievement possible. 

Trafficked Beggars

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023