Quetta reports 20 cases of conjunctivitis

QUETTA - Medical Superintendent Helper Eye Hospital Quetta, Dr Hafizullah Muhammad Shahi, said on Thursday that 20 patients infected with conjunctivitis have been brought to HEHQ during the last week. Three of the people affected by conjunctivitis—an inflam­mation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball—are from Turkey. While talking to APP, MS said, “Conjunctivitis does not exist in Balo­chistan, but this disease has been transferred here from other provinces. “As many as 20 patients were brought to Helper Eye Hospital Quetta,” he said, add­ing that the patients brought to the hospital belong to different areas of the province, including Machh, Lorelai, and Ziarat. About their condition, the MS said they were out of danger and improving. He noted that people affected by conjunctivitis show symp­toms of allergy, eye irritation, and itching. In such a case, the patients should be brought to the hospital immediately so that they can be treated in time.