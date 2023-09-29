 Rs253m fine imposed on 2,017 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 2,017 power pilferers during the last 22 days and imposed over Rs 253 million fine for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive. Spokes­man Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that over 5.811 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.97.6 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 1852 cases were regis­tered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 679 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 737 points in Faisalabad dis­trict and imposed a fine of Rs.89 million on them under the head of 1.974 million detection units. In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 182 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.32.7 million under 700,000 detection units. Similarly, 209 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.27.1 million under 831,000 detection units. He further said that 228 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.24.3 million under 663,000 detection units. In Khushab district, 57 consumers were found in­volved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.8.4 million for 158,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 210 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.23.2 million for 432,000 detection units. In Sargodha district, 226 cases of electric­ity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.27.4 million was imposed on the electricity thieves un­der 569,000 detection units.