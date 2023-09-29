Friday, September 29, 2023
Rupee recovery continues

September 29, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Thursday witnessed the 18th con­secutive recovery session as it gained Rs 1.02 against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs287.73 against the previous day’s closing of Rs288.75. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs286.15 and Rs289 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.59 to close at Rs302.44 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs305.03, according to the State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of 88 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs349.86 as compared to the last closing of Rs350.74. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 28 paisas each to close at Rs78.33 and Rs76.70 respectively.

