Russians queue up to see Barbie film despite sanctions

MOSCOW-Officially, the Barbie movie isn’t showing in Russia. But unofficially, I’m in a Moscow shopping centre. A giant pink house has been erected next to the food court. Inside: pink furniture, pink popcorn and life-size cardboard cut-outs of Barbie and Ken who are beaming from ear to ear. No wonder they’re smiling: the Barbie film is pulling in the crowds at the multiplex opposite, despite Western sanctions. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a string of Hollywood studios stopped releasing their movies in Russia. But unauthorised copies are getting through and being dubbed into Russian. Over at the cinema it’s a bit cloak and dagger. When I ask one visitor which movie he’s come to watch he names an obscure 15-minute Russian film and smiles. To avoid licensing issues, some cinemas in Russia have been selling tickets to Russian-made shorts and showing the Barbie feature film as the preview. Russia’s culture ministry is not amused. Last month it concluded that the Barbie movie was “not in line with the aims and goals laid out by our president for preserving and strengthening traditional Russian moral and spiritual values.” Mind you, the cinemagoers I speak to are tickled pink that Barbie’s hit the big screen here. “People should have the right to choose what they want to watch,” Karina says. “I think it’s good that Russian cinemas are able to show these films for us.”