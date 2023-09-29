Sargodha University 2nd best teaching university in Punjab

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (UoS) has achieved the distinction of being ranked as the sec­ond best university in Pun­jab for teaching and the third best in Pakistan, according to the Times Higher Educa­tion (THE) World University Rankings 2024. In the recent­ly released list of the best universities for 2024, the UoS reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence and exceptional teaching prac­tices.Overall, the university impressively ranked 1001+ position among the 2,673 universities worldwide. The World University Rankings provide only a global univer­sity league to judge research-intensive universities using carefully calibrated indica­tors to provide comprehen­sive and balanced compari­sons across five broad areas: teaching, research, citations, industry income, and inter­national outlook.