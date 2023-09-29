Sargodha University 2nd best teaching university in Punjab

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (UoS) has achieved the distinction of being ranked as the second best university in Punjab for teaching and the third best in Pakistan, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024. In the recently released list of the best universities for 2024, the UoS reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence and exceptional teaching practices.Overall, the university impressively ranked 1001+ position among the 2,673 universities worldwide. The World University Rankings provide only a global university league to judge research-intensive universities using carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across five broad areas: teaching, research, citations, industry income, and international outlook.