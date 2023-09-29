Friday, September 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SC imposes Rs100,000 fine on lawyer for wasting time

SC imposes Rs100,000 fine on lawyer for wasting time
Agencies
September 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday imposed a fine worth Rs1,00,000 on a lawyer for wast­ing court’s time in a case pertain­ing to a property matter. 

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case. 

The Supreme Court in its re­marks said that baseless and friv­olous litigation has been demon­strated before by the petitioner. 

It said that the court generally showed flexibility. The petitioner has also filed baseless and frivo­lous litigation in the past and so he has been fined now, it added. It said that amount of fine should be paid to the parties and there was a civil court forum for non-pay­ment of damages.

It may be noted that the high court had earlier fined the peti­tioner Rs 2,00,000 for frivolous litigation.

Trafficked Beggars

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023