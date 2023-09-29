SC imposes Rs100,000 fine on lawyer for wasting time

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday imposed a fine worth Rs1,00,000 on a lawyer for wast­ing court’s time in a case pertain­ing to a property matter.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case.

The Supreme Court in its re­marks said that baseless and friv­olous litigation has been demon­strated before by the petitioner.

It said that the court generally showed flexibility. The petitioner has also filed baseless and frivo­lous litigation in the past and so he has been fined now, it added. It said that amount of fine should be paid to the parties and there was a civil court forum for non-pay­ment of damages.

It may be noted that the high court had earlier fined the peti­tioner Rs 2,00,000 for frivolous litigation.