SC imposes Rs100,000 fine on lawyer for wasting time

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday imposed a fine worth Rs1,00,000 on a lawyer for wasting court’s time in a case pertaining to a property matter.
A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case.
The Supreme Court in its remarks said that baseless and frivolous litigation has been demonstrated before by the petitioner.
It said that the court generally showed flexibility. The petitioner has also filed baseless and frivolous litigation in the past and so he has been fined now, it added. It said that amount of fine should be paid to the parties and there was a civil court forum for non-payment of damages.
It may be noted that the high court had earlier fined the petitioner Rs 2,00,000 for frivolous litigation.