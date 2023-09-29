Senate body discusses cases of HR violations

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights discussed three cases of human rights violations in its meeting on Thursday. The first case was about the death of a nine-year-old girl, Fatima Furro, who was working as a minor housemaid and allegedly tortured and sexually abused in Sindh. The committee was informed that the accused were arrested and the DNA report was awaited. The committee also recommended to amend the Sindh Child Prohibition Employment Act and to bring uniformity in the definition of child across the country.

The second case was about the illegal arrest of Pastor Ghazala Shafique and Luke Victor in Faisalabad. They were accused of resisting the arrest of Reverend Father Eleazar Sidhu, who was wanted in a blasphemous offence committed against his religion and for injuring himself to seek attention. The committee directed the regional police officer to submit the inquiry report.

The third case was about the arrest of rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari in Islamabad. She was allegedly manhandled by the police for refusing to comply with them. The committee condemned the excessive use of force and directed the police to respect Article 14 of the Constitution.

The committee met at the Parliament House with Senator Walid Iqbal in the chair. The chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Children and officials from Sindh Police, Social Welfare, and Islamabad Police also attended the meeting. The committee expressed its concern over the state of human rights in the country and urged for swift action and justice in all cases.