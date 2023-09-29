Sikh community protests at UN HQ against India over Khalistan leader’s murder

ISLAMABAD - Hundreds of Sikh commu­nity representatives gath­ered in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York to condemn the murder of the Khalistan leader in Canada and press their demand for Khalistan as an indepen­dent Sikh homeland.

The protest was held a week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told parliament that his government had seen “credible allega­tions” that India was re­sponsible for the mur­der of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Ca­nadian Sikh leader.

The demonstrators chanted slogans to con­demn the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called for punishing the perpetrators of Hard­eep Singh Nijjar’s murder. The protest demonstra­tion was arranged by a representative body Sikh Youth of America.

The decades-old Khalistan movement got a new momentum af­ter the revelations by Trudeau erupting Sikh community’s protests before the Indian diplo­matic missions and oth­er important landmarks across the globe.

“Breaking News – In­dia is killing Sikhs; India is responsible for terror­ism in Canada; Wanted Modi Hindu Terrorist; In­dia Committed Genocide of Sikhs; India Quit Pun­jab; and Free Punjab End Indian Occupation” were among the few slogans inscribed on the placards held by the protestors.

The turban-clad protes­tors also held yellow flags marked with the word “Khalistan” and stepped on the Indian flag to vent their hatred against the country accused of the persecution of minorities.

The protestors chant­ed slogans like “Ab Raaj Kare Ga- Khalistan (Now Khalistan will rule); What We Want- Khalistan; Who is Killer – Indian Modi; Nijjar Tera Qatil Kon (Nijjar Who is Your Killer) – Hindustan Hindustan; and Death to Killer of Nijjar.

Punjab Bane Ga Khalistan; Haryana Bane Ga Khalistan; Rajas­than Bane Ga Khalistan; UP Bane Ga Khalistan; and Himachal Bane Ga Khalistan were also the slogans chanted by the protestors. The placards were also marked with images of Sikh leaders murdered by the Indian government in different countries.