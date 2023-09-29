SMIU organises Mahil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s Students Council under the umbrella of the Directorate of Student Affairs and Counselling organised a Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Thursday at its auditorium. SMI University and SMIU Model school students presented Hamad and Naat Sharif. Nazia Ashraf, Lecturer Department of Computer Science, and Dr. Sumbal Ansar, Assistant Professor at the Department of Allied Faculty conducted the program. Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor on Academics, Mohammad Naeem Ahmed, Director of Students Affairs, deans, chairperson, heads of different departments, faculty and staff members and students attended it. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai while speaking on the occasion said we all Muslims of the world must follow the lessons and teachings of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). On this occasion, all the participants prayed for the prosperity and development of the country and its people.