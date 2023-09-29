Friday, September 29, 2023
Solangi felicitates China on its 74th National Day

Our Staff Reporter
September 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday extended heartfelt fe­licitations to the People’s Republic of China and its citizens on the occa­sion of their 74th National Day. 

Solangi extended the felicitation during a special ceremony hosted by the Embassy of China in Pakistan to commemorate its 74th National Day. On the occasion, Minister Mur­taza Solangi highlighted the endur­ing bond of friendship between Pakistan and China, acknowledg­ing China’s unwavering support to his country during its challenging times. He lauded China for its re­markable journey of development, which, over the course of 74 years, had steered its people out of dark­ness and led them to an era of prog­ress and prosperity.

The minister said China had achieved substantial progress in ar­eas of economy, science, technology, social development, national unity, and border defence. He emphasized that China’s emergence as a global economic power was a testament to the dedication and efforts of its people. Solangi commended China’s presentation of its development and prosperity plan at the world stage, which had garnered respect and ad­miration across the globe.

Our Staff Reporter

