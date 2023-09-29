SSP directs to ensure high security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

SUKKUR- Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday directed his subordinates to ensure high-alert security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) across the district. He directed all DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security to Masajid, seminaries, etc. falling within their respective jurisdictions during the religious event. He also instructed them to intensify patrolling, physical searching, random snap checking, besides vigilant picketing, and advance intelligence sharing to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion.