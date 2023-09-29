Friday, September 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SU Laar Campus conducts cardiopulmonary resuscitation session for students’ awareness

APP
September 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The management of Sindh University Laar Campus Badin in collaboration with the District Health Office Thursday conducted a training session on cardiopulmonary resuscitation aimed at creating awareness among the students to assist the patients in emergency. According to the university spokesman, the resource persons of the training session imparted knowledge and skills to students to effectively respond whenever they found a person’s heart stopped beating. According to the resource person, immediate CPR can increase the chances of survival after cardiac arrest by two or even threefold. The session was attended by a large number of faculty members and students of the campus who also commended the collaboration of District Health Office Badin in organizing the informative session, the spokesman informed.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023