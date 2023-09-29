SU Laar Campus conducts cardiopulmonary resuscitation session for students’ awareness

HYDERABAD-The management of Sindh University Laar Campus Badin in collaboration with the District Health Office Thursday conducted a training session on cardiopulmonary resuscitation aimed at creating awareness among the students to assist the patients in emergency. According to the university spokesman, the resource persons of the training session imparted knowledge and skills to students to effectively respond whenever they found a person’s heart stopped beating. According to the resource person, immediate CPR can increase the chances of survival after cardiac arrest by two or even threefold. The session was attended by a large number of faculty members and students of the campus who also commended the collaboration of District Health Office Badin in organizing the informative session, the spokesman informed.